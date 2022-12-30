NEW ORLEANS (KSNT)- K-State fans have traveled to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl in impressive fashion.

Over ten thousand fans poured into the New Orleans Convention Center Friday evening for the K-State pregame pep rally. Earlier in the day, Wildcat fans lined the streets of downtown New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl parade.

“K-State is so important to me,” K-State grad and Wamego resident Caden Byers said. “I’ve been a K-State fan my whole life. It’s just family, friends and so much fun all the time.”

Wildcat fans shared a special, perhaps unspoken, comradery before even arriving in the Big Easy.

“I think it’s incredible,” Sydney Yost, a K-State senior and Topeka native said. “We were driving down and we would always give a ‘Go Cats!’ as we were driving down if we saw another K-State plate. We all just like kind of traveled down together.”

One K-State grad says she can’t recall a Wildcat football game with more excitement and anticipation around it.

“I think this has been one of the most talked about games that we’ve ever been in,” K-State graduate and Topeka native Katherine Gurera said. “It’s crazy.”

These Wildcat fans are not only feeling excited, but also very confident.

“Bama better watch out,” K-State fan Katie Rhodes said. “We’ve showed up. We’ve showed out, and we’re ready. Go ‘Cats!”

K-State and Alabama kickoff in the Sugar Bowl at 11 a.m. on Saturday in New Orleans.