AMES, Iowa (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball found a way to win in Ames on Saturday to grab its third win in the past four games.

The Wildcats beat Iowa State 75-69. K-State beat TCU in Fort Worth the past Saturday and fought out another one, bouncing back from a home loss to Baylor.

K-State (13-11, 5-7) trailed by ten with under nine minutes to play, but came fighting back. The ‘Cats went on an explosive 12-0 run in less than five minutes of game time to take the lead. Iowa State regained the lead on a 3-pointer with 3:03 to play, but Nijel Pack tied things back up with a deep three moments later.

Neither team scored in the final two minutes. K-State’s shot attempt at the buzzer was blocked, forcing overtime.

The Cyclones scored first in overtime, but the Wildcats closed the game on an 11-3 run to pull away with the win.

Pack led the way on the score sheet with 19 points. Markquis Nowell scored 16. Mark Smith posted 15 and Ish Massoud scored 11 off the bench.

Mike McGuirl served as a jack-of-all-trades with nine points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Next, K-State will host West Virginia on Monday, Feb. 14.