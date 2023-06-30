MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wildcats find their new leader, just in time for Fall practice.

Stew Burke is the new women’s golf coach at K-State, but he’s not new to the program. Burke was an assistant coach from 2014-16.

“We are excited to welcome Stew back to Manhattan to lead our women’s golf team,” athletic director Gene Taylor said. “This job attracted strong interest from all over the country, which speaks to the culture that we have here at K-State. Stew has had unbelievable success both as an assistant coach and as a head coach, he is one of the top recruiters in the country and has a tremendous track record of developing players.”

Burke spent the past four seasons as Tulane’s head coach. He was named the 2022 AAC coach of the year and led the Green Wave to a conference championship.

“This has been a dream of mine, and there is nowhere I’d rather be,” Burke said in K-State’s press release. “This program has the potential to be a perennial postseason contender, and I believe we can get back to regionals quickly. I am excited to work with the returning players and to start recruiting with the Powercat on my chest.”

Burke replaces Kristi Knight, who stepped down in May. He has agreed to a five-year contract.