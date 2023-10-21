MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Saturday night’s game did not represent the same 2022 Big 12 championship teams.

K-State defends its title, but by a much wider margin. The ‘Cats beat TCU, 41-3.

The Wildcats (5-2, 3-1) came out strong and fast, scoring on the first drive of the game. DJ Giddens punched in a two-yard touchdown to give K-State a quick 7-0 lead.

After the defense forced TCU (4-4, 2-3) to punt, K-State scored again. Avery Johnson got his first collegiate touchdown pass on a three-yard score to Treshaun Ward, making it a 14-0 game.

The Wildcat defense allowed a field goal on the following drive, so the offense made up for it and more. Will Howard only needed three plays to get a touchdown. His 61-yard pass to Giddens gave K-State a 21-3 lead in the first quarter.

K-State’s offense was quieter in the second quarter, but the defense was lights-out. Chris Tennant got the ‘Cats six points with his two field goals, and the defense didn’t give up a single point to TCU. The Wildcats held a 27-3 lead at the half.

The third quarter saw even less offensive action. With 2:30 left, Howard threw 11 yards to Jayce Brown for the quarter’s lone score, increasing the Wildcats’ lead to 34-3.

Again, the fourth quarter started quiet. Again, Howard broke the silence. With 3:59 left in the game, Howard connected with Will Swanson for a five-yard touchdown and a 41-3 lead.

K-State batted down TCU’s last throw of the game as time expired to put an exclamation point on a dominant game.

Howard completed 10 of 16 passes for 154 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Johnson completed 5 of 10 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. He added 73 yards on the ground.

Jacob Parrish led the defense with six tackles. The ‘Cats also recorded two sacks and an interception.

Next, K-State hosts Houston for homecoming.