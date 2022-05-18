MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State Athletics announced Wednesday six new inductees to the football program’s Ring of Honor.

The Ring of Honor Class of 2022 features running back Larry Brown (1967-68), defensive end Darren Howard (1996-99), quarterback Ell Roberson (2000-03), quarterback Collin Klein (2009-12), linebacker Arthur Brown (2011-12) and wide receiver Tyler Lockett (2011-14).

The new members will officially be inducted during the weekend of the team’s season opener against South Dakota.

Larry Brown was primarily a blocking running back at K-State, but broke out as a star in the NFL on the Washington Redskins from 1969-1976. Brown won the NFL MVP in 1972 and rushed for 5,875 yards in his career, earning him a spot in Washington’s Ring of Fame.

Darren Howard finished his career at K-State as the all-time sack leader (29.5) in K-State and Big 12 history. The two-time First-Team All-Big 12 pass rusher recorded 67.0 career sacks in ten NFL seasons with New Orleans and Philadelphia.

Ell Roberson quarterbacked the Wildcat offense to a 2003 Big 12 Championship, including a 10-17 passing performance with four touchdowns against No. 1 Oklahoma in the championship game. Roberson holds the K-State record for most passing touchdowns in a single season with 24 in 2003.

Collin Klein brought the Big 12 Championship back to Manhattan in 2012 in a Heisman finalist season. Klein finished his K-State career with the most touchdowns responsible for in K-State history (87), and now serves as the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats.

Arthur Brown manned the defensive on the 2012 conference championship-winning team, picking up Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year after recording 91 tackles (six for a loss) and two interceptions. Brown was drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft to Baltimore, but has only played a limited time in an injury-ridden NFL career.

Tyler Lockett holds multiple receiving records at K-State, including career touchdowns (29), career receptions (3,710) and most yards in a single game (278). Lockett was drafted to Seattle in 2015 and has played there since, earning three All-Pro selections in his on-going career.