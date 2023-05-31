MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football announced kickoff times for four of its first five games on Thursday.

The Wildcats announced start times for games against SEMO, Troy, Missouri and Oklahoma State.

K-State will open the season at home on Sept. 2 against SEMO, in a game that will kickoff at 6 p.m. and air on ESPN+.

Troy is K-State’s week two opponent. The Sept. 9 game will start at 11 a.m. and fans can watch on FS1.

K-State will play at 11 a.m. the following week, too. On Sept. 16 K-State at Missouri will play on SEC Network.

The ‘Cats also have one Friday game on their 2023 schedule. On Oct. 16 K-State will play at Oklahoma State, that game will begin at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.