MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Following K-State football’s Big 12 Championship win over TCU on December 3, the Wildcats have announced a statewide Big 12 Championship trophy tour beginning Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The trophy will make 19 stops during a six-day tour. Each stop allows for fans to take pictures with the trophy.

“We can’t thank our fans enough,” head coach Chris Klieman said in a press release. “Our crowds were electric all season and created an unbelievable atmosphere in Arlington. We were playing for them as much as we were for each other, and we are excited to share this championship with them.”

Here is the schedule for the stops, according to K-State Athletics:

Wednesday, Dec. 14

7-9 a.m. Great Bend – Marmie Ford, 1815 10th Street

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Hutchinson – AJ’s at the Alley, 1221 E 23rd Ave

2:30-4:30 p.m. Wichita – Emerson Biggins Sports Bar & Grill, 808 E Douglas Ave

6:30-8:30 p.m. Emporia – Emporia Fitness, 2812 W 12th Ave

Thursday, Dec. 15

8-10 a.m. Manhattan – Hy-Vee, 601 N 3rd Pl

1-3 p.m. Manhattan – K-State Super Store, 520 McCall Road

4-6 p.m. Manhattan – Dillons Westloop Shopping Center, 1101 Westloop Pl

Friday, Dec. 16

9-11 a.m. Concordia – Concordia Golf and Wellness, 1300 Willow St

1-3 p.m. Marysville – Pepsi Cola Bottling of Marysville, 604 Center St

5:30-7:30 p.m. Atchison – Willie’s Sports Bar, 701 Commercial St

Saturday, Dec. 17

9-11 a.m. Chanute – Bank of Commerce, 101 W Main St

1:30-3:30 p.m. Topeka – The Pennant, 915 S Kansas Ave

5-8 p.m. Kansas City – T-Mobile Center, 1407 Grand Blvd – K-State Men’s Basketball vs. Nebraska

Monday, Dec. 19

8-10 a.m. Salina – Long McArthur Ford, 3450 S 9th St

12:30-2:30 p.m. Hays – Hays Chevrolet, 2917 Vine St

5-7 p.m. Colby – Meadow Lake Golf Course, 1085 E Golf Club Dr

Tuesday, Dec. 20

8-10 a.m. Garden City – Southwind Golf and Dining, 77 Grandview Dr

12-2 p.m. Liberal – Old Chicago, 2867 Centennial Blvd

4-6 p.m. Dodge City – Boot Hill Distillery, 501 W Spruce St