MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football announced its team captains for the 2022 season on Monday.

It’s an entirely new group of captains from last year after all of the ‘Cats 2021 captains graduated.

This year’s group of captains is also two players larger than last year’s group. It will be Deuce Vaughn, Adrian Martinez, Eli Huggins, Cooper Beebe, Daniel Green and Kade Warner leading the team into battle.

Quarterback Martinez receives the honor before even playing a snap for Kansas State. He comes to Manhattan after four years at Nebraska. The room of captains lacks anything but experience. Wide receiver Kade Warner and defensive tackle Eli Huggins are both in their sixth year of college football. Martinez is in his fifth.

The others on the list (Green, Vaughn and Beebe) are all juniors. The release of team captains is one of two big headlines for Kansas State on Monday. Deuce Vaughn was also named to the AP first-team All-America team.

Kansas State opens its season with four straight home games. The Wildcats host South Dakota, Tulane, Texas Tech and Missouri (in that order) before jumping all the way into conference play at Oklahoma on September 24.