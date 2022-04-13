MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is no longer planning to practice in front of fans this Saturday.

The Wildcats had originally planned on holding an open practice/scrimmage over Easter weekend but have changed those plans due to injuries. The team will still practice, but not in front of fans and media.

“We’re just going to practice. [This is] probably the least amount of scrimmage that I have done in my time as a head coach from a spring ball session,” said head coach Chris Klieman.

One area specifically where the Wildcats are beat up is at the defensive line positions.

“I think the other day, we were down to three defensive linemen and then we lost (Trevor) Stange, who was helping us out and Nelson Pipes was one of the three, and he’s a long snapper,” Klieman said.

Despite this, Klieman says he still thinks their spring work has been productive.

“With the amount of skill kids that we have returning, we’re getting all of our 7-on-7 work. For the most part all but two guys, wide receiver, running back, quarterback, defensive back, linebacker are doing some things. The only area that really isn’t is the defensive line,” Klieman said.

This is the final week of practice for the football team. Klieman says after this week the coaches will hit the road recruiting and players will turn their full attention to the final few weeks of classes.

K-State opens the season on September 3 at home against South Dakota.