MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football has seen no shortage of players hitting the transfer portal following the 2023 regular season.

On Monday, a top player and big personality shared he will be moving on from Manhattan.

Senior safety Kobe Savage, who spent the last two years with the Wildcats after a stint in junior college, shared a social media post expressing Savage will enter the transfer portal.

Savage was named a K-State team captain ahead of the 2023 season. He was awarded second-team all-Big 12 after recording 57 tackles and three interceptions this year.

He joins a list of Wildcats leaving the team that includes quarterback Will Howard, defensive back Will Lee, a duo of wide receivers and more.