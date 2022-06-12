MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – There’s a new author in town – K-State Director of Football Student-Athlete Development Joe Hall Jr.

The former K-State running back is set to publish his first book, ‘Pay for Play: High Stakes and Mental State’ later this summer.

Hall Jr. calls the book a “pseudo-autobiography,” as it highlights his time as both an athlete and an administrator. The book will use Hall Jr.’s experiences as a guide to those navigating the same situations he had to go through.

“It’s just a rundown of a lot of things I experienced as a young student-athlete, as a child, and even as a professional and college student-athlete,” Hall Jr. said. “[The book] incorporates all the things I do in my position now, in terms of dealing with players and their development, mental health, physical health, all kinds of things.”

Hall Jr. will use the book in the “Cats Culture” course he teaches to underclassmen on the football team.

An audiobook recording is in the making, according to Hall Jr., but the book will first make rounds via paperback.