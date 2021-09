MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) — After defeating Nevada on Saturday, K-State football sneaks into this week’s AP Poll taking the 25th spot.

The Wildcats are undefeated following wins over Stanford, Southern Illinois and Nevada to begin the 2021 campaign.

K-State opens Big 12 conference play at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma.