MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football has moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings after the Wildcats’ win over Kansas Saturday.

At No. 12 a week ago, the College Football Playoff committee moved the Wildcats up two spots to No. 10 in the rankings Tuesday.

With one week to go before bowl season, K-State has one final opportunity to move up in the rankings Saturday in the Big 12 Championship game against TCU.