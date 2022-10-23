MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After spending consecutive weeks at No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll, K-State football has dropped to No. 22 with a loss at TCU Saturday.

Saturday’s contest against the Horned Frogs ended with injuries to a list of Wildcats, including, but not limited to: QB Adrian Martinez, QB Will Howard, RB Deuce Vaughn, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, LB Daniel Green, CB Julius Brents and S Josh Hayes.

The Wildcats got to No. 17 with a 5-1 start to the season, then a bye week kept the team in place.

K-State gets the opportunity to get back in the win column Saturday at home against Oklahoma State.