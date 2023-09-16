COLUMBIA (KSNT) – K-State football looked to keep its season going strong with the team’s first road test of the year against Missouri on Saturday.

The Wildcats and Tigers played it close, with the Tigers coming out on top 30-27.

The K-State offense started hot. On the opening possession, quarterback Will Howard threw to Ben Sinnott. That pass was deflected and caught in the endzone for a touchdown to Phillip Brooks.

Missouri wasted no time responding. Quarterback Brady Cook sent a deep ball 47 yards for a touchdown to Luther Burden III to tie the game at 7-7.

With no gains on the next couple plays, Howard threw an interception to the Tigers at midfield. Missouri turned that into a field goal to take a 10-7 lead.

In the second quarter, Howard connected with Sinnott for a three-yard touchdown to retake the lead at 14-10. A Missouri fourth-and-goal touchdown would give the Tigers a 17-14 lead. K-State’s Chris Tennant missed a 45-yard field goal, as the Wildcats trailed 17-14 at halftime.

The Wildcat offense started moving the ball out of half. Scoring started with a 46-yard field goal to tie the game at 17-17.

After a Missouri punt, Howard found Sinnott again for a touchdown to give K-State the lead at 24-17.

The Tigers used big pass plays to March into Wildcat territory, but were forced to settle on a field goal, as K-State held on to a 24-20 towards the start of the fourth quarter.

With eight minutes remaining, Cook found Burden III for a 26-yard touchdown to give Missouri the lead at 27-24.

With five minutes to play, Tennant hit a 26-yard field goal to tie the game at 27-27.

Missouri got the ball with a little over a minute to play. The Tigers marched into field goal territory and hit a 61-yard game-winner as time expired. The final score was: Missouri 30, K-State 27.

Howard finished 25-39 for 270 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.