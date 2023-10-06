STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNT) – K-State failed to get a win at Oklahoma State on Friday night.

The Cowboys beat the Wildcats 29-21 in the week six evening matchup.

It’s the third-straight loss in Stillwater for K-State. The ‘Cats have not beaten OSU in Boone Pickens Stadium since Chris Klieman was hired.

After a rough start, things got worse for K-State when Will Howard threw a pick-six just before halftime. The Cowboys led 20-7 at the break. They got the ball after the half and extended that lead to 23-7.

K-State’s defense held up in several spots from here. The Wildcats stormed all the way back to pull within eight points in the fourth quarter. It looked as if an unbelievable come back could be in the works when K-State got the ball back down 8 with 5:17 to play.

However, Will Howard threw his third interception of the game. Despite that, the ‘Cats weren’t dead yet. Oklahoma State had to punt and Howard’s offense once again had the ball with a chance to tie the game late in the fourth.

K-State’s offense stalled again, turning the ball over on downs. Oklahoma State kneeled the ball to run out the clock and pick up its third win of the season.

Will Howard finished the day 15-for-34 with 152 passing yards, throwing one touchdown and three picks. Ben Sinnott caught Howard’s lone touchdown pass. The ‘Cats other touchdowns came from Will Howard and Treshaun Ward on the ground.

K-State falls to 3-2 with the loss, and 1-1 in conference play.

The Wildcats return to action at Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 14