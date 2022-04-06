MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – If Kansas State football fans buy or renew season tickets by April 22, they will receive a commemorative prize.

Season ticket holders will receive one free Collin Klein and Arthur Brown dual bobblehead, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the 2012 Big 12 Championship. K-State will also have 12 days of prize drawings beginning April 11.

Every day from April 11 to April 22, fans who reserved their season tickets for the 2022 season will be entered to win that day’s prize. Prizes include official team gear, a recruit-style photoshoot, seat upgrades, a shopping spree and more. The giveaway prize schedule can be found here.

The April 22 priority deadline is the final day for 2021 season ticket holders to keep their seat and parking locations, and for all season ticket holders to be a part of the online seat upgrade process in May. It is also the last day for the five-month payment plan.

Fans can order or renew season tickets, starting at just $150, by visiting www.k-statesports.com/tickets.