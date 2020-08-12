K-State football kicks off Sept. 12 at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State will start its 2020 football season at home against Arkansas State, after the Big 12 Conference announced it will move forward with fall sports.

The game set for Sept. 12 kicks off a 10-game schedule for the Wildcats, after coach Chris Klieman said he and his team want to play. They will go on to play all nine conference games after this first non-conference matchup:

Sept. 26 – University of Oklahoma in Oklahoma

Oct. 3 – Texas Tech at home

Oct. 10 – Texas Christian University at TCU

Oct. 24 – Kansas Jayhawks at home

Oct. 31 – West Virginia University in West Virginia

Nov. 7 – Oklahoma State at home

Nov. 21 – Iowa State in Iowa

Nov. 28 – Baylor University in Texas

Dec. 5 – University of Texas at home

The Sept. 12 non-conference game between the K-State Wildcats and the the Arkansas State Red Wolves is the first meeting between the two schools in 40 years. The 2020 Big 12 Championship game, tentatively set for Dec. 12, will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.