MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- A Missouri linebacker committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday.

The class of 2023’s Austin Romaine announced his commitment to K-State on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker is a native of Hillsboro, Missouri. Romaine had offers from the Air Force Academy, Harvard, Yale, South Dakota and more.

Romaine tallied 85 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a junior.