MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football checks in at No. 13 on the Week 14 AP Poll and No. 10 on the latest Coaches Poll.

It’s a two spot jump, from No. 15 last week, in the AP Top 25. The team moved up three spots, from No. 13, in the Coaches Poll. The Wildcats earn the rankings boost after beating in-state rival KU 47-27 on Saturday in their regular season finale.

K-State now gears up for the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Arlington, Texas. The ‘Cats will play No. 3 TCU in the conference title game.

K-State and TCU kickoff at 11 a.m. on ABC this weekend.