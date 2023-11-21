MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Following a close 31-27 victory over in-state rival Kansas on Saturday, K-State football is moving up the College Football Playoffs rankings.

At No. 21 a week prior, the Wildcats are up two slots to No. 19 in the country.

The Jayhawks fell out of the rankings after the loss, following a No. 25 ranking.

Other Big 12 teams included in the rankings are Oklahoma State (No. 20), Oklahoma (No. 13) and Texas (No. 7).

K-State has one final regular season matchup, hosting Iowa State on Saturday, Nov. 25.