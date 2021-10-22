K-State football not losing hope after 3-game losing streak

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football is off to an 0-3 start in Big 12 play, but players aren’t feeling defeated.

The ‘Cats started the season 3-0 but proceeded to lose the following three, falling to .500. In this span, K-State suffered losses to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Iowa State. They’re not done fighting.

“One thing I could say about our team is it has a lot of fight,” cornerback Julius Brents said. “I haven’t seen one guy on the team- defense, quit. We’re all continuing to just lift each other up, moving in the right direction by having a positive attitude.”

Defensive back Russ Yeast says there’s no need to panic.

“We still got our best football ahead of us,” Yeast said. “I still think we can run the table. There’s no reason we can’t go 9-3.”

Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe says many of the wounds are self-inflicted.

“Especially these past two games I don’t think that they’ve beaten us,” Beebe said. “I think we’ve beaten ourselves.”

Yeast agreed.

“We have to clean those up… [there are] mistakes by us that can be cleaned up,” Yeast said.

The Wildcats have had a tough stretch, being tested by some of the top teams in the conference in their first three Big 12 games. They’re aware of this.

“The first three teams we played in Big 12 play are definitely all good offenses,” Brents said. “[We’re] just going to continue to get better, move in the right direction, learn from the mistakes we’ve made and use it to our advantage.”