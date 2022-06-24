MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State football is upping its name, image and likeness efforts.

The Manhattan NIL club is expected to start soon. The club is a player-led initiative with the purpose of directly benefitting Kansas State football players. The club’s website describes this as an opportunity for those interested to enjoy, “the ultimate fan experience.”

Fans interested can purchase an ‘Access Pass’ which will give them year-long access to in-person events and digital content from Kansas State football players. Some benefits might include meet and greet opportunities, player Q&A’s and autograph sessions.

“This season is going to be special, we’re brining the fans along for the ride,” said K-State running back Deuce Vaughn in a statement on social media relating to the new NIL campaign.

Access passes cannot yet be purchased, but the club’s social media pages list the official launch as ‘Summer 2022’ so fans can likely expect these passes to become available within the next two months. For now, fans can sign up for an ‘Early Access’ email wait list to get the latest news relating to the club.

“Our team has come together to launch the Manhattan NIL Club,” a statement shared by multiple K-State football players said. “The proceeds of the sales will equally support every single member of the team that is participating.”