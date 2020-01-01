K-State football players reflect on 2019 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNT) – The K-State Wildcats finished their 2019 season with a loss to Navy in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
The game marked the last one for 27 seniors in their collegiate career.
Dalton Schoen spoke on his journey and what he would tell recruits about the K-State football program.
Denzel Goolsby said he’s happy to be one of the seniors that had a small part in laying down the foundation.
Skylar Thompson said he’s already looking forward to next season.
Coach Chris Klieman said he was pleased that he had the opportunity to coach the 27 seniors and thanked the team for laying the foundation for a new era of Kansas State Football.