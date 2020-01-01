K-State football players reflect on 2019 season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (KSNT) – The K-State Wildcats finished their 2019 season with a loss to Navy in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The game marked the last one for 27 seniors in their collegiate career.

Dalton Schoen spoke on his journey and what he would tell recruits about the K-State football program.

Dalton Schoen (@dschoen5) talks about his journey in college, these 27 seniors sticking around for a new coach and laying the foundation going forward. Plus, he tells us what he'd tell recruits considering #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/1gOS2wB5CT — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) January 1, 2020

Denzel Goolsby said he’s happy to be one of the seniors that had a small part in laying down the foundation.

"I'm just happy to be one of the seniors that had a small part to play in laying down the foundation and I think the program is headed in such a bright direction." – @DenzelGoolsby #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/jYAb4Z0dGf — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 1, 2020

Skylar Thompson said he’s already looking forward to next season.

I believe it after watching Skylar talk to the team after the touchdown that tied the game.#KStateFB https://t.co/6ub7yTBCyp pic.twitter.com/OfrxoeD6mg — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 1, 2020

Coach Chris Klieman said he was pleased that he had the opportunity to coach the 27 seniors and thanked the team for laying the foundation for a new era of Kansas State Football.