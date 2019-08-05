K-State Football practice report (08/05/19)

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – It was a historic day in Manhattan as K-State Football practice was open to the media. The media was not allowed to attend practices prior to Chris Klieman, so fans will now get more access to the team than ever before.

The Cats have several position battles leading into the season. The competition at running back is one to keep an eye on. Alex Barnes is gone and the Cats have brought in several transfers. James Gilbert comes in from Ball State, Jordon Brown from North Carolina and Louisville transfer Harry Trotter, an Atchison native. Tyler Burns is also in the mix.

“Impressed with the way James and Harry and Tyler came back throughout the summer,” said Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman. “Jordon Brown just didn’t get here until after the fourth of July, but you can tell he’s played an awful lot of football at North Carolina because the game is already slowed for him and, so, excited to see what he’s gonna do over the next three weeks.”

Skylar Thompson enters this season as the unquestioned starter at quarterback. Thompson’s relationship with Chris Klieman goes back a while as Klieman offered Thompson a scholarship when he was the head coach at North Dakota State. Klieman says he’s already seen a big improvement in Thompson’s game from the spring to now.

“Saw his work ethic in the summertime of how much film he watched on his own and how much he was up here trying to continue to learn more about our system and I can see in the first four practices he’s got a great grasp of things,” says Klieman. “He’s already checking things at the line of scrimmage, which he wouldn’t have even thought about doing until late in the spring. Now he feels really comfortable.”

A look at some of Skylar Thompson's work today at practice.#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/0gXHiiWMie — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) August 5, 2019

On the opposite side of the ball, Reggie Walker sat out of Monday’s practice. The preseason All-Big 12 performer will be out around a week. Klieman said Walker turned his ankle.