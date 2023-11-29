MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Kansas State football players got recognized by the conference for their success this season.

With 30 players earning Big 12 postseason awards, K-State ranked second in the conference for total selections. The Wildcats trail only Texas, who finished with 34 total awards.

Six Wildcats earned first or second-team honors, which also ties for second in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State.

Left guard Cooper Beebe and tight end Ben Sinnott garnered First Team All-Big 12 honors, while quarterback Will Howard, defensive end Khalid Duke, linebacker Austin Moore and safety Kobe Savage rounded out the Second Team All-Big 12 awards.

This is Sinnott’s second year in a row earning first-team honors, finishing the regular season with the most receiving yards (676), catches (49) and touchdowns (6) in a single season by a tight end in K-State history.

Both Howard and Duke earned their first All-Big 12 recognitions. Howard’s 24 passing touchdowns on the year tie K-State’s record for the most in a single season.

All-Big 12 honorable mention selections include wide receiver Phillip Brooks, running back DJ Giddens, running back Treshaun Ward, offensive lineman Hayden Gillum, offensive lineman KT Leveston, offensive lineman Carver Willis, cornerback Will Lee III, cornerback Jacob Parrish, defensive end Brendan Mott, defensive tackle Uso Seumalo, linebacker Desmond Purnell, safety Marques Sigle, punter Jack Blumer and kicker Chris Tennant.

Kansas state finished the regular season 8-4 and is currently waiting to learn of its bowl destination.