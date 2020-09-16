K-State Football records one new case following home opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – One new coronavirus case was identified inside the Kansas State University football program following team testing Sunday, Riley County health officials said Wednesday. The team currently has two people with active cases and both are in isolation.

On Tuesday, Arkansas State said multiple players were diagnosed with coronavirus after playing at K-State on Saturday in Manhattan.

The K-State football program is experiencing its second outbreak since the pandemic started, with a total of 13 cases in the last few weeks. Fourteen players were diagnosed during the first outbreak in June.

The team tests all players three times a week, on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.