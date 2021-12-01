K-State football releases 2022 schedule

MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 20: Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah #91 of the Kansas State Wildcats gets set on defense during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wildcats’ 2021 football season just ended, but K-State is getting fans ready for 2022.

The program released the 2022 football schedule. Next year, the Wildcats open Big 12 play at the University of Oklahoma. The season is capped off with the Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Full 2022 schedule: