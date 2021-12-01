K-State football releases 2022 schedule

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The Wildcats’ 2021 football season just ended, but K-State is getting fans ready for 2022.

The program released the 2022 football schedule. Next year, the Wildcats open Big 12 play at the University of Oklahoma. The season is capped off with the Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Full 2022 schedule:

Sept. 3vs. South Dakota
Sept. 10vs. Missouri
Sept. 17vs. Tulane
Sept. 24@ Oklahoma
Oct. 1vs. Texas Tech
Oct. 8@ Iowa State
Oct. 22@ TCU
Oct. 29vs. Oklahoma State
Nov. 5vs. Texas
Nov. 12@ Baylor
Nov. 19@ West Virginia
Nov. 26vs. Kansas

