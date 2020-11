MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Around 20 K-State football players are out with the coronavirus, head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday on his weekly Zoom news conference.

As of Monday evening, the Riley County Health Department reported 258 active coronavirus cases.

The Wildcats have a bye week this week. They’ll travel to Ames, Iowa Nov. 21 to take on the Iowa State Cyclones.

This is a developing story.