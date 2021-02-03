K-State Football signs 2 local players

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football head coach Chris Klieman signed two local players to his 2021 signing class on Wednesday.
Manhattan defensive tackle Damian Ilalio and Topeka defensive back Desmond Purnell are joining a class of 16 high school student-athletes.
Klieman said he discovered Purnell while watching his son’s Manhattan High School team play Hayden High School.
Klieman said Ilalio will be a “great fit” at K-State.
K-State kicks off the 2021 season in the Allstate Kickoff Classic against Stanford Saturday, Sept. 4 inside AT&T Stadium.