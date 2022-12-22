MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- 26 players made their decision to join the Wildcats official on Wednesday.

National Signing Day was good to Chris Klieman’s team as they added 23 high school signees and three community college transfers. The 26 players who signed letters of intent committing to K-State is the most for the ‘Cats during early signing period since it was introduced in 2018.

K-State had student-athletes from 13 different states sign on Wednesday. Six of those commits are from the state of Kansas, headlined by four-star Maize High school quarterback Avery Johnson.

“It’s been the best [recruiting class in the state of Kansas] since I have been here,” head coach Chris Klieman said.

Klieman says when prospective student-athletes can see a K-State home game it is very helpful to recruiting.

“We had, of the 26 guys, 24 guys came to gameday,” Klieman said. “I still think that’s our best sell is getting these prospects and their families to come to a game at the Bill and see the great crowd here.”

The full list of K-State’s 2023 signees is available here. The regular signing period opens on Feb. 1.