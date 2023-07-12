ARLINGTON, Texas (KSNT) – K-State football will look to repeat as champions of the Big 12 in 2023.

The Wildcats will talk at Big 12 Media Days on Thursday. K-State head football coach Chris Klieman will be accompanied by quarterback Will Howard, offensive lineman Cooper Beebe, linebacker Daniel Green and safety Kobe Savage.

Some factors that could weigh into K-State’s 2023 season include, but are not limited to:

Will Howard

The K-State quarterback has played in 22 college football games through three seasons. Interestingly enough, this will be Howard’s first time entering the season as the known starting quarterback. He backed up Skylar Thompson for two seasons and Adrian Martinez in 2022 before eventually earning the starting job. Howard is the ‘Cats go-to guy now.

How does he do in that role? Can he take his game to new heights after a Big 12 title? Howard will look to build off a season that included over 230 passing yards per game played and 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions in seven appearances.

Replacing the Pros

K-State lost several of its best athletes from the 2022 season. Cornerbacks Ekow Boye-Doe and Julius Brents, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah and running back Deuce Vaughn are all with NFL teams now. Can K-State replace this talent?

Look for the ‘Cats to run out a duo of Florida State running back transfer Treshaun Ward and Junction City native DJ Giddens at the running back spot.

