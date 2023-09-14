MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State football has started its Big 12 championship reign 2-0, with its first road test against Missouri on Saturday.

The Wildcats’ defense has been one of the top groups in the country so far, giving up just 13 points across two games. The Tigers’ offense is full of big-time playmakers, but the group hasn’t looked “explosive” through two games.

Because of the lack of big play calling, K-State defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman has had to watch film from the Tigers’ from a year ago.

“One of the hardest things for me is just trying to figure out whose identity they are,” Klanderman said. “…What do they have up their sleeve that maybe they didn’t do those first couple of weeks that they’ll have? That’s for us to solve.”

Klanderman added he wouldn’t be surprised if Mizzou pulled out all the stops against the ‘Cats, including some trick plays.

Missouri hasn’t been in the upper-tier of scoring yet, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be.

“They may have not had 50-point games, but they’re explosive,” Klanderman said. “I mean, they’ve got some great athletes. They’ve got a quarterback that can run. They’ve got talent over there and good coaches. So, it’s a scary, it’s a scary group.”

K-State plays at Missouri on Saturday with an 11 a.m. kickoff.