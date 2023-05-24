MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) K-State football is elevating its performance on both the football field and in the classroom.

In the spring of 2023, K-State football had a team GPA of 3.19. According to the team’s social media, this mark breaks the all-time program record.

In total, 57 student-athletes across K-State sports received degrees in the spring of 2023, 13 of them being football players.

Chris Klieman, who recently signed a contract extension, has made it clear he values classroom efforts. In Klieman’s first four seasons, K-State has a combined 133 Academic All-Big 12 honors, the second most in the conference during that timeframe. This includes a school record 34 in each of the last two seasons.