MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – K-State fans hoping to buy tickets for the football team’s nonconference game against Mizzou will have to sit alone or stand.

The only remaining single-game tickets for the game are scattered single seats or standing room only, K-State Athletics officials announced Thursday.

Fans can purchase a full season ticket package or a flex season pass to get reserved seats together for all seven home games, including the Mizzou game.

The Wildcats start the 2022 season when they host South Dakota on Sept. 3. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.