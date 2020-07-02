K-State Football to resume workouts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Members of the Kansas State football team posted to social media on Thursday that they will be returning to team workouts.

“We appreciate the diligent work of our university and athletic administration as we work through these important issues,” said the player statement on social media.

On Wednesday, Kansas State released action steps to help change racial and social injustice issues on campus.

“The plans and action items released Wednesday are great first steps in our goal of defeating hate and racism on our campus, and therefore, we have decided to return to workouts with our teammates,” the statement from the players said.

Last week, members of the team announced they would boycott all team activities until K-State put a policy in place that would allow a student to be dismissed for “displaying openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions toward a student or groups of students.” This came after a current K-State student posted a controversial tweet regarding the death of George Floyd.

Chris Klieman tweeted on Thursday, “Proud of the guys. We will continue to grow and work to end racism across our great campus,” in response to the players’ statement.