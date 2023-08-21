MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – As K-State football prepares to defend its Big 12 Conference title in 2023, the team has picked its captains to lead the way.

The Wildcats have a tradition of having players vote for their peers for a season-long captain role. The 2023 group is all upperclassmen.

Name Position Class Will Howard Quarterback Senior Kobe Savage Safety Senior Daniel Green Linebacker Senior Seth Porter Wide Receiver Senior Cooper Beebe Offensive Lineman Senior Hayden Gillum Offensive Lineman Senior Austin Moore Linebacker Senior

Captains will hold a leadership position within the team, along with being featured on the field by speaking with refs, leading teams onto the field, taking part in the coin toss, etc. The Wildcats open the season against Southeast Missouri State at home on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.