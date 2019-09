MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – The K-State football team has revealed new uniforms for Saturday’s game against Baylor. The Cats will sport white helmets and white pants instead of the traditional silver.

This will be the first time prior to Bill Snyder where the team has a new helmet, jersey, and pants. The team did wear a white camo helmet once in 2016 and 2017, but they still wore the silver pants. The team also wore purple pants in 2008.