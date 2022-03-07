MANHATTAN. KS (KSNT) – K-State football is set to begin spring practice on Tuesday, March 7 and will be joined by seven returning super seniors.

The NCAA froze eligibility during the 2020 season due to COVID-19. For that reason, a number of K-State players who were seniors last year will come back for another year in the fall of 2022.

Eli Huggins announced his plans to return via social media in December. Joining Huggins in the super senior lineup will be wide receiver Kade Warner, punter/ kicker Ty Zentner, wide receiver Chabastin Taylor, defensive back Cincere Mason, defensive tackle Robert Hentz II and offensive lineman Dawson Delforge.

Huggins played a key roll in a gritty defensive line for the Wildcats in the 2021 season. Huggins headlines a potentially dominant defense alongside Daniel Green and Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Kade Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, tallied 14 receptions for 166 yards in the 2021 season, marking him fourth on K-State’s roster in receiving yards. Taylor only played in two games for the Wildcats last year due to injury. In the 2020 season Taylor put up nearly 300 receiving yards and averaged 15.4 yards per reception.

Ty Zentner is a Topeka Native and Shawnee Heights alumni and appeared in each game for the ‘Cats last season.

K-State also will be joined by five Division I transfers that received playing time in another program in previous years. The transfer group is headlined by former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez.