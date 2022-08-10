MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – As K-State’s fall practices continue through the second week, coaches have a clear idea which roles players will have.

That includes when/where the new players will play. The running backs are a particularly young group. Deuce Vaughn, a junior, is the only upperclassmen.

Jax Dineen helped with the running game the past season, with a career-high five rushes in the Texas Bowl. Dineen’s actually a fullback but, as a senior, he helps bring some veteran leadership to the younger backs.

“He’s a little bit of a swiss army knife,” tight ends/fullbacks coach Brian Lepak said. “He can fit a lot of different roles there, and he’s got a different skillset. He can kind of thump a little bit more than some of the other guys can.”

Dineen’s not the only player crossing positions. Vaughn, a 2021 consensus All-American running back, led the team in receptions. These two will continue to play all around the offense.

“We don’t want to take too much from him, getting him out in the open, because we like running him between the tackles, but definitely when he’s on the field, he’s a problem,” running backs coach Brian Anderson said.

First-year receivers coach Thad Ward will revolve receivers, like in past seasons.

“Every day, you see guys are competing for bigger roles,” Ward said. “Every last one of them…. if you can play and you can contribute, you’re going to play.”

K-State’s season begins Sept. 3 against South Dakota.