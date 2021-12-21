K-State football will wear Recovery Helmet Decal after 400,000 acres burn

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Kansas State football team will wear a special helmet decal when the WIlcats take the field in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. The decal is meant to show support for the Kansans who were affected by last week’s wildfires.

Wildfires, fueled by 100 mph winds burned over 400,000 acres of pasture, destroying homes, vehicles, pets and killing thousands of head of cattle.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the many Kansans who were affected by the recent storms and wildfires,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “This helmet sticker is a small department-wide gesture that will let all K-Staters and those affected by this storm know that we are with them as they rebuild their lives and livelihoods.”

Fans wishing to donate to the recovery of the wildfires can click here to select how they want their contributions used.