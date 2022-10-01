MANHATTAN Kan. (KSNT) – The Wildcats are 4-1 after beating Texas Tech on Saturday in Manhattan.

K-State football pulled of a 37-28 win, improving to 2-0 in conference play.

The game started with a bang for K-State. Adrian Martinez took off for a 57-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. The very next play he ran in for a touchdown. 40 seconds into the game the ‘Cats had the lead.

Kansas State would score twice more in the first half but both times in the form of a field goal rather than a touchdown. To make matters worse Texas Tech did score a touchdown and a field. K-State led by just three at halftime.

The Red Raiders tied the game in the third quarter. K-State responded with another quick, explosive drive. Deuce Vaughn broke open a 69-yard run to put K-State in the red zone. The ‘Cats punched it in for six points when Adrian Martinez connected with Phillip Brooks to give K-State the lead back.

Tech responded again, tying the game at 20 late in the third quarter. The Red Raiders even had a shot at the lead on the second snap of the fourth but TTU kicker Trey Wolff missed a 42-yard field goal.

K-State took advantage. Three plays was all the Wildcats needed yet again. The third of which was a 69-yard rushing touchdown from Adrian Martinez. K-State led 27-20. They added a field goal shortly after and another touchdown, on another run from Martinez, to extend their lead to 37-20.

Texas Tech scored once more to make it a nine-point game and even gave Wildcat fans a scare when an onside kick was recovered by TTU. However, Julius Brents sealed the deal with an interception.

The Brents’ pick the fourth turnover the K-State defense notched on the day. Austin Moore had the other interception, while the ‘Cats had two takeaways via fumble.

Adrian Martinez ran for 171 yards. Deuce Vaughn basically matched him with 170 of his own. Martinez threw for 116 yards with 12 completions on 19 attempts.

The Wildcats will move on to play the Iowa State Cyclones on Oct. 8.