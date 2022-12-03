Arlington, TX. (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats are the new Big 12 Conference champions after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 31-28 at AT&T Stadium.

With this win, K-State will play in the Sugar Bowl.

The two teams fought all four quarters, with TCU making a two-point conversion to tie K-State with less than two minutes in the fourth quarter. The Horned Frogs won the coin toss, but failed to score after the ‘Cats made a goal-line stop on fourth down.

K-State kicked in a 31-yard field goal after the team’s overtime stop to win the game.

This is the first time since 2003 K-State won the conference championship, and the team’s third appearance in the championship since the formation of the Big 12 Conference.

K-State quarterback Will Howard passed for 199 yards and two touchdowns, completing 18 of his 31 attempted passes.

Running back Deuce Vaughn ran for 130 yards and one touchdown on 26 rushing attempts.