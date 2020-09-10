K-State football’s season opener to serve as Unity game

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State Athletics and Wildcat athletes announced Thursday the football season opener against Arkansas State on Saturday will be a Unity game.

The goal of Unity games is to raise awareness of social injustice by designating a home contest each season in every sport. The Wildcats play Arkansas State at 11am at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The volleyball and soccer teams will hold their Unity games on September 25 in both teams’ home openers.

“We are proud of our student-athletes for stepping up and letting their voices be heard,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “Our department is committed to showing action being taken to eliminate social injustice, and we fully support our student-athletes’ methods of showcasing their unity and self-reflection.”

Pregame signs of unity will include:

Wearing unity messaging on pregame warm-up attire showing support for social justice with phrases including “Unity,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Raise Your Voice.”

All Big 12 football teams will display decals on the back of each player’s helmet saying “Unity” underneath the conference logo for every game and K-State has added a patch on its jerseys for Saturday’s game to show that all Black Lives Matter.

Video messages from current student-athletes and coaches will be featured highlighting the personal impact of recent events on their lives in addition to a special playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Prior to the start of each game this season, K-State will join other Big 12 schools in holding a moment of self-reflection and unity to underscore the need to come together in this effort to eradicate racism and discrimination.

Additional presentations will feature K-State Athletics’ continuing Diversity and Inclusion initiatives and student-athlete led messaging.

To learn more about K-State’s diversity program click here.