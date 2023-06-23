MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State incoming freshman Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames Jr. is a 2023 Jordan Brand Classic All-American.

Ames is one of 32 high school seniors named to the list. He just finished his career at Kenwood Academy, where he led the Broncos to 54 wins the past two seasons. That includes back-to-back Illinois Class 4A Super-Sectional titles. Ames scored more than 1,500 points in his prep career.

He is the third Wildcat to be a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, joining current graduate student manager Curtis Kelly and Wally Judge.