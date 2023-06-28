MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State had a player selected in the NBA draft this year for the first time since 2017.

After Jerome Tang’s first season with the team both Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell were picked up by NBA teams. Johnson was selected in the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nowell signed a two-way undrafted free agent deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Those two former Wildcats are inspiring younger players, even those who never played alongside them.

Incoming freshman guard R.J. Jones was in Topeka on Wednesday to help with Washburn basketball camp. Jones said seeing Nowell and Johnson get a shot at the next level sparks confidence for him.

“That solidifies like Coach Tang [and] this staff knows what they’re doing,” Jones said. “They can put you in the right situations to be able to showcase your skill, and your talent, to be able to get noticed and hopefully get drafted or picked up.”

Jones was joined in Lee Arena by K-State rising sophomore Dorian Finister.

Finister played in just six games last year but plans to make an impact in the 2023-24 season.

“I see myself playing a big role this year,” he said. “I see myself as a starter, I think we’re going to start three guards. It’s going to be a good one.”