KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) — Two in-state teams clashed in Kansas City on Thursday as Kansas State beat Wichita State, 69-60.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures, with Tylor Perry leading all scorers with 17. Cam Carter (15), David N’Guessan (13) and Arthur Kaluma (11) all joined him.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 40% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. The Shockers, on the other hand, 41.3% and 15.8% from three.

There was a significant discrepancy between the two teams’ free throw attempts, as Kansas State shot 29 and Wichita State only shot nine.

Three Shockers scored in double figures. Quincy Ballard finished the game as the Shockers’ leading scorer with 13, while Colby Rogers and Xavier Bell both dropped 12.

Up next, it’ll be another in-state matchup in Kansas City. Kansas will host Wichita State at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30.