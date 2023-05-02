MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball picked up its first incoming transfer commitment of the 2023 offseason on Tuesday.

Tylor Perry, a point guard coming to Manhattan from North Texas, announced his decision to join Jerome Tang’s squad on Field of 68 Media Network.

Perry comes to K-State with one year of eligibility after playing a pair of seasons with the Mean Green. He scored 17.3 points per game last season as a sophomore at UNT. It’s a return to the Sunflower State for Perry, who played two seasons at Coffeyville Community College before attending UNT.

Originally a Fort Coffee, Oklahoma native, Perry chose K-State over Florida, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and others. He also took official visits to Alabama and Arkansas since entering the transfer portal.

“That whole [K-State] coaching staff, man…. as soon as I got around them I instantly knew this was it,” Perry told Jeff Goodman on a YouTube live stream.

On3 Sports ranked Perry as a Top 20 player in the portal this offseason. K-State also got a commitment recently from 2024 point guard David Castillo.

Perry will have a chance to be K-State’s starting point guard, replacing senior Markquis Nowell, who is going pro.