K-State gives fans a taste of football season with open practice

MANHATTAN, KS – OCTOBER 03: Quarterback Skylar Thompson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats warms up, prior to a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium on October 3, 2020 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Kansas State fans got their first look at the 2021 football team Saturday.

The open practice showed off quarterback Skylar Thompson’s return, and Deuce Vaughn’s potential for another stellar season. Fans got to observe the last 45 minutes of practice and check out the new Shamrock Zone at the south end of the stadium.

Vaughn and head coach Chris Klieman addressed the crowd, hyping supporters up for the upcoming season.

“We loved it,” K-State alumnae Susie Buckley said. “We come to K-State football. I’m an alumna from here. We knew it would be a wonderful opportunity for our grandkids to come with us and see the new Shamrock Zone today. It was very nice. We enjoyed it very much. Ran into a lot of friends, weather couldn’t be better. Great day.”

The Wildcats begin practicing with pads on Sunday.

“I’m pumped, and if anybody isn’t pumped, they just need to come out here and see the facilities and see how hard these guys are working,” alumnus Les Depew said. “I know they’re going to give their best effort. Go Cats.”

K-State opens its season on Sept. 4 in Arlington, Texas, against Stanford. The first home game is Sept. 11 against Southern Illinois.