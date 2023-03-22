MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The K-State Foundation is calling Wildcats across the nation to go “ALL-IN” in helping future graduates succeed.

Wednesday, the university hosted its fourth annual “ALL-IN FOR K-STATE” day of giving. They call on alumni to donate to help ensure the financial futures of current K-State students. A K-State foundation spokeswoman said 46% of students say money is their biggest worry. She said this is a way for successful alumni to boost up their fellow wildcats at a time that matters most.

“We have the best jobs in the world, changing lives every day,” Senior Vice President of Development Stephanie Froehlich said. “Our generous donors make that possible and we’re just happy to be part of it. So many stories of how lives are changed through things like this.”

Halfway through the fundraiser, the foundation has raised more than $700,000. For a live update on donations, click here.